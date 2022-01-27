Pro Football Writers Announce NFL Executive Of The Year

On Thursday, the Pro Football Writers Association revealed their picks for some of the top awards. One of the awards handed out this afternoon was Executive of the Year.

It turns out the PFWA Executive of the Year award was given to Bill Belichick. Though he’s known for his work as the head coach of the New England Patriots, he’s in charge of their personnel moves.

Belichick kicked off the 2021 offseason with a spending spree in free agency, signing Hunter Henry, Matt Judon, Jonnu Smith and several other playmakers to long-term deals.

The Patriots also had success via the draft, using their first-round pick on rookie quarterback Mac Jones. He had a steady rookie campaign, throwing for 3,801 yards and 22 touchdowns.

Considering the Patriots revamped their roster in just one offseason, Belichick deserves to be the Executive of the Year. After all, the Patriots did clinch a playoff berth this season.

Titans’ Vrabel 2021 PFWA Coach of the Year; Patriots’ Belichick Executive of the Year; Cowboys’ Quinn Assistant Coach of the Year https://t.co/89WL84GGg8 — Pro Football Writers (@PFWAwriters) January 27, 2022

This is the third time that a member of New England’s franchise won the PFWA Executive of the Year award – Scott Pioli received this honor in 2003 and 2007.

As for the PFWA Coach of the Year, that honor went to Mike Vrabel of the Tennessee Titans. He led the team to the No. 1 seed in the AFC.