Patriots Make Decision On Rookie Kicker Quinn Nordin

New England Patriots rookie kicker Quinn Nordin will have to wait a bit longer until he gets to attempt a field goal in a regular season game.

Last week, the Patriots allowed veteran kicker Nick Folk to handle their kicking duties against the Miami Dolphins. He was outstanding in Week 1, making all three of his field goal tries and his only extra point attempt.

Even though Folk was the starting kicker for New England last Sunday, he reverted back to the practice squad after the game was over. Nordin, meanwhile, remained on the 53-man roster.

However, Nordin’s status on the 53-man roster is about to change very soon. Since he’s dealing with an abdomen injury that’ll require him to miss at least a few weeks, the Patriots are expected to place him on injured reserve.

According to NFL Network insider Ian Rapoport, the hope is that Nordin will be able to kick for the Patriots in November.

#Patriots K Quinn Nordin is expected to be placed on Injured Reserve with an abdomen injury, source said, and he’s likely to be able to return this season. The hope is that, by November, he’s back and able to kick. Nick Folk is currently on the practice squad. — Ian Rapoport (@RapSheet) September 17, 2021

Luckily for the Patriots, they have a reliable kicker to take over during Quinn Nordin’s absence.

Folk has been one of the most consistent kickers in the league since signing with New England in 2019. During the 2020 season, he made 26-of-28 field goal attempts.

After watching Folk make all of his field goal attempts in the season opener, there’s no reason to believe he can’t handle the starting role for the foreseeable future.

[Ian Rapoport]