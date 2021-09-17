The Spun

Patriots Make Decision On Rookie Kicker Quinn Nordin

Quinn Nordin kicks for the Patriots.FOXBOROUGH, MA - AUGUST 12: New England Patriots kicker Quinn Nordin (3) kicks from the hold of New England Patriots punter Jake Bailey (7) in warm up before a preseason game between the New England Patriots and the Washington Football Team on August 12, 2021, at Gillette Stadium in Foxborough, Massachusetts. (Photo by Fred Kfoury III/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images)

New England Patriots rookie kicker Quinn Nordin will have to wait a bit longer until he gets to attempt a field goal in a regular season game.

Last week, the Patriots allowed veteran kicker Nick Folk to handle their kicking duties against the Miami Dolphins. He was outstanding in Week 1, making all three of his field goal tries and his only extra point attempt.

Even though Folk was the starting kicker for New England last Sunday, he reverted back to the practice squad after the game was over. Nordin, meanwhile, remained on the 53-man roster.

However, Nordin’s status on the 53-man roster is about to change very soon. Since he’s dealing with an abdomen injury that’ll require him to miss at least a few weeks, the Patriots are expected to place him on injured reserve.

According to NFL Network insider Ian Rapoport, the hope is that Nordin will be able to kick for the Patriots in November.

Luckily for the Patriots, they have a reliable kicker to take over during Quinn Nordin’s absence.

Folk has been one of the most consistent kickers in the league since signing with New England in 2019. During the 2020 season, he made 26-of-28 field goal attempts.

After watching Folk make all of his field goal attempts in the season opener, there’s no reason to believe he can’t handle the starting role for the foreseeable future.

