Free agency hasn’t started yet, but the New England Patriots are already making major moves this offseason. On Tuesday, the front office acquired a familiar face from the Las Vegas Raiders.

According to ESPN insider Field Yates, the Patriots and Raiders have agreed to a trade that’ll send offensive tackle Trent Brown to Foxborough.

The Patriots won’t be giving up much to get Brown back in their building. They’re reportedly sending a 2022 fifth-round pick in exchange for Brown and a 2022 seventh-round pick.

Prior to the 2019 season, Brown signed a four-year deal worth $66 million with the Raiders. His time with the franchise didn’t go the way either side anticipated. Things took a turn for this past fall, as Brown was hospitalized in Week 8 after a pregame IV caused air to enter his bloodstream.

The Patriots and Raiders have agreed to a trade that will send OT Trent Brown to New England, per sources. Brown has also agreed to a reworked contract for one year that is expected to be worth up to $11M as part of the deal. — Field Yates (@FieldYates) March 9, 2021

As part of this deal, Brown has agreed to restructure his contract. Now his deal is just a one-year contract that is worth up to $11 million. This means he’ll be a free agent after the 2021 season.

Brown has played for the Patriots in the past, as he was part of the 2018 team that won the Super Bowl.

It’s safe to say Brown is thrilled with the idea of going back to New England. A few minutes after the trade was reported, he tweeted “Money don’t mean s**t if you ain’t happy I swear to GOD!!”

Money don’t mean shit if you ain’t happy I swear to GOD!! — Trent Brown (@Trent) March 9, 2021

When healthy and motivated, Brown is one of the best offensive tackles in football.

We’ll see if Brown can get his career back on the right track in New England.