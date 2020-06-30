Randy Moss Has 1 Big Concern For Tom Brady In Tampa Bay

Tom Brady will be throwing to some very talented wide receivers in Tampa Bay. The Mike Evans-Chris Godwin duo is probably the most-talented one Brady has played with in more than a decade.

The former New England Patriots quarterback had his best statistical season with Randy Moss in 2007. He threw for 4,806 yards and 50 touchdowns.

Could Brady come close to matching those numbers in Tampa Bay this season? Probably not, but he should have more success in the passing game than he did in recent seasons in New England.

Moss, though, has one big concern for Brady in Tampa Bay. He’s not sure if the Bucs will be able to protect Brady as much as they need to.

“I think my biggest concern for Tom — you’ve seen what he has, as far as his weapons. I’m not concerned about the running game. I’m concerned about Tom’s protection,” Moss said on Get Up! on Tuesday, per 247Sports. “They were unable to protect Jameis Winston for so long. If you compare quarterbacks, Jameis and Tom are not mobile quarterbacks. So, if they couldn’t protect Jameis, how are they going to protect Tom Brady?

“I think that’s my biggest concern for me going into the season with the Tampa Bay Bucs. They have a lot of upside, they’ve got some guys on defense, but I think for me, looking at that offense, as far as the passing game, (Rob Gronkowski) having a year off, how does the chemistry between Tom Brady and Gronkowski look? Because if they can start out hot man, it’s going to be some great things coming out of Tampa.”

Brady is more mobile within the pocket than you would think, but he’s still a slow, aging quarterback. The Bucs’ offensive line will need to play well in order for Brady to have big success this fall.

Tampa Bay is set to open the 2020 regular season on Sunday, Sept. 13. Kickoff is set for 4:25 p.m. E.T. on FOX.