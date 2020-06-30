Randy Moss Has Bold Claim About Cam Newton, Tom Brady

New England lost an MVP quarterback this offseason in Tom Brady, but managed to replace him with another transcendent signal-caller in Cam Newton. The former No. 1 pick will try to revitalize his career in Foxborough.

The Patriots have relied on Brady’s arm for the past two decades. Now, the offense will be predicated on Newton’s ability to make plays with either his arm or legs.

Replicating Brady’s success in New England will be impossible. After all, the future Hall of Famer led the franchise to six Super Bowl wins. However, the team might actually be more fun to watch now that Newton is on the roster.

Former Patriots wideout Randy Moss was on ESPN’s Get Up this morning to discuss the schematic changes that are coming to New England. He thinks his former team will be more fun on offense than it has been over the past few years.

“I think we are really getting ready to see how fun that offense can really be,” Moss said. “I’m not discrediting anything Tom accomplished because he accomplished some great things, but I think being able to have a guy like Cam Newton that can run the ball, they are able to spread guys out, and then being able to be that viable threat in the passing game that he can just tuck the ball and run.”

Moss believes Newton’s presence in New England will be a good thing for NFL fans everywhere, saying “I think we are going to see them have a lot more fun out there and Cam Newton is going to give them that opportunity for the fans, not just the New England Patriots fans, but the football fans around the world to really see how fun this offense can really be.”

Before fans in Foxborough can start dreaming about Newton leading the Patriots to the AFC Championship, he’ll have to beat out Brian Hoyer and Jarrett Stidham for the starting job.

If Newton can turn around his career in New England, he’ll be a shoo-in for Comeback Player of the Year.