RB James White Reportedly Makes Free Agency Decision

On Wednesday morning, one of the best running backs left on the free agent market reportedly made his decision.

Longtime New England Patriots running back James White knows where he wants to play next season. According to a report from ESPN’s Jeremy Fowler, White will return to the Patriots.

Fowler said the two have not reached a deal yet, but a deal should be done “pretty soon.”

“Running back James White is expected to re-sign with the New England Patriots, per source,” Fowler said on Twitter. “It’s not done but should be pretty soon. The versatile RB with 25 touchdown catches since 2014 back in the fold for New England.”

Before his decision to re-sign with the Patriots, the Tampa Bay Buccaneers were a popular potential landing spot for White. ESPN’s Adam Schefter reported earlier this month that the Bucs had interest in re-uniting Tom Brady and James White.

It’s a connection many made during the 2020 season when Buccaneers running backs were struggling to catch the ball. Both Leonard Fournette and Ronald Jones struggled with drops before the playoffs kicked off.

Fournette is a free agent and still on the open market. With White gone, the Buccaneers could decide to bring the former No. 4 overall pick back for another season.

As for the Patriots, the team locked up one of its top offensive weapons and a leader in the locker room.