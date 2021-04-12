Report: 2 Teams Committed To Justin Fields’ Second Pro Day

Given that his first Pro Day conflicted with another star quarterback’s Pro Day, Ohio State QB Justin Fields is holding a second one this week. Two teams that could draft him are now “committed” to attending the workout.

The San Francisco 49ers were revealed as one of those teams last week. Given their No. 3 overall pick in the draft, they are expected to give all of the remaining quarterbacks a good look. To that end, they’re sending general manager John Lynch along with head coach Kyle Shanahan.

But according to Albert Breer of Sports Illustrated, the New England Patriots are the second team. Patriots offensive coordinator Josh McDaniels is expected to be in attendance.

However, the Patriots may not be in a position to draft Fields with the way things stand now. They have the No. 15 overall pick in the draft and a ton of QB-needy teams ahead of them.

That said, the Patriots do have some draft capital and tradeable players on hand that they could move in a draft day trade if they’re in a position to get him.

Details on Fields Pro Day 2.0 in here … • Will be led by NFL coaches (not his throwing coach).

• As of Sunday, just 2 teams were committed to going.

• Closed to the media. And John Lynch and Kyle Shanahan will be both in Columbus and Fargo. Guess who else is going? ⬇️ https://t.co/ugqELegzuJ — Albert Breer (@AlbertBreer) April 12, 2021

In two seasons at Ohio State, Justin Fields shredded defenses with 5,373 passing yards, 63 passing touchdowns, 867 rushing yards and 15 rushing touchdowns. He won back-to-back Big Ten titles and was a Heisman Trophy finalist in 2019.

But questions about his decision-making have emerged ever since his rough outings against Indiana and Northwestern this past year. He threw a combined five interceptions in those two games despite winning the games.

With Trevor Lawrence and Zach Wilson expected to go No. 1 and 2 respectively, Fields can be the No. 3 pick at best.

Whether he goes to the 49ers at 3 or falls to a team like the Patriots, Falcons or someone else will be subject of plenty of debate over the next few weeks.