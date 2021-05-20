Report: Another AFC East Team Wanted Brian Hoyer

The New England Patriots added a familiar face to their quarterback room earlier this week, as they signed veteran signal-caller Brian Hoyer to a one-year contract.

Hoyer started in one game for the Patriots last season, completing 62.5 percent of his pass attempts for 130 yards and an interception. The odds of him being the Week 1 starter for the franchise are extremely slim, but it doesn’t hurt to add an experienced player to the roster to help mentor Mac Jones.

It also helps that New England was able to sign a quarterback who received interest from another AFC East team. According to ESPN insider Jeremy Fowler, the New York Jets tried to sign Hoyer as their backup quarterback.

“The Jets made attempts to sign Brian Hoyer as a backup to Zach Wilson, per source, but Hoyer lives in the New England area, and his familiarity with Patriots helped put signing with N.E. over the top,” Fowler tweeted.

New York has been searching for a veteran quarterback who can help Zach Wilson this offseason.

Hoyer would’ve been the perfect fit for the Jets’ quarterback room, especially since he knows offensive coordinator Mike LaFleur. After all, LaFleur was the passing game coordinator for the San Francisco 49ers when Hoyer was their starting quarterback in 2017.

At the end of the day, Hoyer valued his connection with the Patriots too much.

In the event that Hoyer doesn’t make New England’s 53-man roster for the upcoming season, New York may give him another a call.