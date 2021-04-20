Report: Bill Belichick Spoke With 3 Other Teams In 2018

While Tom Brady may have left New England, Bill Belichick hasn’t gone anywhere, and doesn’t appear to be looking to move any time soon.

Has that always been the case? Well, we now have some indication from ESPN’s Seth Wickersham that the legendary head coach at least entertained conversations with three other teams during the 2018 offseason.

Following the 2017 season, which ended with the Patriots losing to the Philadelphia Eagles in the Super Bowl, there was some now widely-reported conflict within the New England organization. Brady and Belichick’s relationship was strained, and the coach was not happy with the decision to trade backup quarterback Jimmy Garoppolo in October 2017.

That offseason, Wickersham says Belichick spoke with the New York Giants and two other teams about their head coaching vacancies.

“There were some reports that came out at the time that the Giants were looking at him,” Wickersham said on a podcast with Missouri journalism student Harrison Vapnek. “I think he talked to the Washington Football Team and the [Miami] Dolphins about their openings. It was unclear whether he was interested or not, but he was still talking to them.”

Obviously nothing came of these discussions, and the Patriots wound up winning the Super Bowl the following season. Brady left after 2019 though, and New England fell to 7-9 last year while their former QB led the Bucs to a championship.

That leads us back to Belichick, who by all accounts is hungry to prove a point after how 2020 unfolded. He was atypically aggressive in free agency this spring, and is now focused on improving the team’s drafting after several years of disappointing hauls.

At this point, it is tough to envision the 69-year-old coach Belichick ever coaching anywhere else, though I guess you can never say never.