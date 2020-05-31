Report: Cam Newton Had ‘Discussions’ With 1 AFC Team

Former No. 1 overall NFL Draft pick Cam Newton remains unsigned a couple of months into the league’s free agency period.

Newton, a Heisman Trophy winner at Auburn, was released by the Carolina Panthers at the beginning of free agency. The NFC South franchise hired Baylor coach Matt Rhule and signed Teddy Bridgewater in free agency.

While the Panthers have decided to move on from Newton, the former top draft pick hasn’t landed with a new team.

Newton has been linked to a couple of different franchises, but there’s yet to be significant interest. It’s possible the former Panthers quarterback will have to wait until later this summer to sign.

One team that’s consistently been linked to Newton is the New England Patriots. It turns out that Newton did have “discussions” with New England at the start of free agency, but things didn’t work out.

“League sources believe Newton and the New England Patriots talked early during his free agency but nothing materialized,” ESPN’s Jeremy Fowler reported.

The Patriots could still be a landing spot for Newton, perhaps if Jarrett Stidham doesn’t impress in training camp or the preseason.

Many believe Newton will now choose to wait until July or August to sign with an NFL franchise. An opportunity could arise if a team has an injury or an issue at the starting quarterback position.