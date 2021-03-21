Details Emerge From The Trade Talks Between Patriots, 49ers

The New England Patriots continue to be linked to their former backup quarterback turned San Francisco 49ers starter Jimmy Garoppolo.

Two weeks ago, Boston Sports Journal’s Greg Bedard reported that acquiring Garoppolo remains New England’s “Plan A” at quarterback. Shortly after that report, the Patriots re-signed Cam Newton to a one-year deal in free agency.

Even with Newton back in the fold, the Patriots reportedly still want to add another quarterback. On Thursday, Bedard appeared on 98.5 The Sports Hub’s “Felger & Mazz” and indicated that New England hasn’t closed the door on Garoppolo.

However, the team is apparently becoming frustrated with San Francisco’s unwillingness to engage in trade negotiations. The two teams have spoken, but the talks have gone nowhere so far.

“Basically, the way it’s gone this offseason, there have been talks and the 49ers just won’t engage,” Bedard said, via NESN.com. “In the terms that I’ve heard, they’re screwing around and they’re being, like, ‘I don’t wanna do this until we have something.’ … And the Patriots have basically said, “Alright, we’re out, we’re doing something else.’ “They can’t afford to wait around. And, so, I think that’s what the Patriots did. … Now, there is some belief that … the 49ers just release Jimmy. I think there’s a little bit of hope of that. But, again, that’s just hope.”

Jimmy Garoppolo & the 49ers // 10 Questions with Greg Bedard // The AFC East – 3/18 (Hour 2)) https://t.co/WuKs8Oo80y @felgerandmazz — 98.5 The Sports Hub (@985TheSportsHub) March 18, 2021

If Garoppolo stays put in San Francisco, New England still has a couple of other possibilities for quarterback targets.

They’ve reportedly been in on Marcus Mariota, and could find themselves in position to trade up in the NFL Draft, possibly to target Mac Jones or Justin Fields.

Stay tuned.