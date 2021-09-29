Report: Former Coach Tried To Get Fired To Become Belichick’s Successor

In just two weeks, “It’s Better to Be Feared,” by ESPN senior writer Seth Wickersham, will be released. The book will feature a handful of stories regarding the New England Patriots and how they’ve operated over the past two decades.

At one point, Wickersham reveals that former Houston Texans head coach Bill O’Brien told a colleague that he tried to get fired because he thought he had a shot at becoming Bill Belichick’s successor.

In 2017, Tom Brady reportedly met with Robert Kraft to discuss who could potentially replace Belichick. O’Brien wasn’t on great terms with Houston’s management, so he apparently was more than willing to return to New England as an offensive coordinator.

Houston ended up giving O’Brien more control, which he allegedly called an “empty victory” because he wanted out.

The reason O’Brien was even considered a potential successor for Belichick is because Brady thought O’Brien would let him in on the team’s personnel decisions. Wickersham explained more about that side to the story on the “ESPN Daily” podcast

“[Brady] thought O’Brien would be more amendable in letting him in on some personnel decisions and treating him as a little more than just a quarterback,” Wickersham said.

“In the end, though, the [Texans] chose [Bill] O'Brien over [Rick] Smith, giving the coach more control over football operations. O'Brien later joked to a confidant that it was a somewhat empty victory. 'I was trying to get fired,' he said." https://t.co/PWWjHzu3jp — Sarah Barshop (@sarahbarshop) September 29, 2021

If this story about O’Brien trying to get fired is true, that’s a very bad look for him.

O’Brien did lead the Texans to the playoffs four times, but his tenure ended on awful terms. And let’s not forget he shipped out DeAndre Hopkins in one of the worst trades in recent NFL history.