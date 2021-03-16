Report: The Patriots Aren’t Done Making Free Agency Moves

With the NFL’s legal tampering period in full swing, no team decided to cash in more than the New England Patriots. After a whirlwind Monday, Bill Belichick and the team’s front office are back after it on Tuesday morning.

The Patriots landed another receiving option for Cam Newton by signing Hunter Henry to a three-year deal, worth up to $37.5 million. The former Chargers veteran becomes the second tight end that New England has landed in free agency after the organization agreed to terms with Jonnu Smith on Monday.

But Henry is just the latest player to join Belichick in what’s become a Patriots free agency frenzy over the last 24 hours. New England signed six players on Monday alone, adding wide receivers Kendrick Bourne and Nelson Agholor to a re-vamped pass-catching corps. On defense, the Patriots inked deals with NT Davon Godchaux and pass-rusher Matt Judon up front, while bringing in Jalen Mills to bolster the secondary.

Even still, the Patriots might not be done. In fact, according to FOX Sports’ Jay Glazer, New England is far from it.

“And the Patriots aren’t done either, not at all. I’m digging it,” Glazer tweeted on Tuesday morning.

Glazer didn’t quite reveal what the Patriots next move might be, but it’s clear the organization will continue to shop around in free agency. Already, New England has spent more guaranteed money this offseason than it has in over a decade.

Next up on the list for the Patriots could be another quarterback. The franchise has been connected to a handful of free agents and it seems likely that Belichick will add some competition for Newton.

The new league year begins in just over 24 hours on Wednesday. Based on reports, expect the Patriots to execute a few more deals before the week is out.