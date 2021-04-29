Is a Jimmy Garoppolo return to the New England Patriots in the works? NFL insider Ian Rapoport has a new update with the 2021 NFL Draft soon to get underway.

Garoppolo has been linked to the Patriots all off-season. Bill Belichick would like to add another quarterback, and he’s worked with Garoppolo before. But it doesn’t look like a trade with the San Francisco 49ers is going to happen soon, if at all.

“I would never say never. But the Patriots aren’t expected to trade for Jimmy Garoppolo tonight or anytime soon,” Rapoport tweeted Thursday evening. “If the two sides could even come to terms (a big if), it would take a complex contract negotiation to get it done. Simply, NE doesn’t have room to fit the contract.” It looks like the Patriots are heading in a different direction, which isn’t all too surprising. It also reaffirms what 49ers head coach Kyle Shanahan has said previously. In short, he’d like to keep Garoppolo in the Bay Area, even though the Niners are taking a quarterback with the No. 3 overall pick. I would never say never. But the #Patriots aren’t expected to trade for Jimmy Garoppolo tonight or anytime soon. If the two sides could even come to terms (a big if), it would take a complex contract negotiation to get it done. Simply, NE doesn’t have room to fit the contract. — Ian Rapoport (@RapSheet) April 29, 2021

If the Patriots aren’t trading for Jimmy Garoppolo, does that mean they’ll target a quarterback in tonight’s first round? It seems probable at this point.

New England needs a longterm solution at the position. Cam Newton is on contract for just one more year. Tonight presents a good opportunity for the Patriots to perhaps find their future franchise quarterback.

Regardless, it doesn’t look like a Garoppolo-Patriots reunion is going to happen. The veteran quarterback is staying with San Francisco, for now.