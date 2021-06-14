Report: How Mac Jones Handled Bad Weather Practice Today

Inclement weather is one aspect every New England Patriots quarterback must prepare to face. For those wondering how rookie Mac Jones handles such conditions, he reportedly performed well at Tuesday’s practice.

The Patriots worked out in the rain on Tuesday. The wet weather gave the quarterbacks an opportunity to show if they’re comfortable playing in such conditions. Per a report, Jones showed “command” during the outing.

“At a rainy Patriots practice, one of the things I watched was QBs and how they handled it. I am not a scout, but took note that Mac Jones seemed to mostly show command in that area, whereas the other QBs had some balls sail on them,” wrote ESPN’s Mike Reiss via Twitter. “Plenty of inclement weather when playing in NE.”

It certainly sounds like Jones is starting to get comfortable in his new role with the Patriots. If he continues to impress, he could eventually take the starting gig away from the veteran Cam Newton.

Cam Newton continues to get first-team reps, though. He’s followed by Mac Jones, Jarrett Stidham and then Brian Hoyer on New England’s depth chart, as of Tuesday.

QB update: Cam Newton was consistently first in the reps I saw, followed by Mac Jones, then Jarrett Stidham and Brian Hoyer. Jones looked dialed in today. Ball going to right spot most often with decisiveness. Accuracy on point, despite rain, until 1-2 throws at end.

It’s only a matter of time before the Patriots hand the offense over to Mac Jones. The only question is when?

Newton didn’t play particularly well last season. If Jones strings together a solid off-season, there’s going to be some real chatter about New England’s QB depth chart.