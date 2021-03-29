Report: How Stephon Gilmore Feels About His Future With Patriots

Despite rumors that the New England Patriots have been open to trading or cutting star CB Stephon Gilmore, the Pro Bowl corner remains with the team through the start of the new league year. And he seems hopeful that he’ll remain a Patriot for a while longer.

In a column for Sports Illustrated, NFL insider Albert Breer said that it seems unlikely that Gilmore plays the 2020 season on his current deal. But the Patriots are reportedly open to extending Gilmore with a new contract. He reported that Gilmore is open to signing such a deal as well.

“I do believe it’s unlikely that Gilmore plays the 2020 season for $7 million, which is what he’s on the books for. And I think, as an acknowledgment of that, and on the heels of a very newsworthy couple weeks, the Patriots will at least explore the idea of extending Gilmore…” Breer wrote. “I’m also told, for what it’s worth, that Gilmore would be very open to signing a new deal in New England.”

The Patriots owe Gilmore $7 million in 2021 but are a little strapped for cap space right now. Per OverTheCap, they have just under $12 million in cap space right now.

Stephon Gilmore is coming off his third straight Pro Bowl season and his fourth in five years. But 2020 wasn’t exactly his best year.

Gilmore played in a career-low 11 games and had career-lows in most of his defensive stats as a result. He finished the year with three passes defended, one interception and 37 tackles.

2021 is a contract year for the four-time Pro Bowler, so this season could be a prove-it year for the entire league, let alone the Patriots.

Will Stephon Gilmore finish his NFL career with the New England Patriots?