Report: Julian Edelman Won’t Be Prosecuted In Vandalism Case

New England Patriots wide receiver Julian Edelman found himself in some trouble with the law back in January. But it looks like he won’t be facing the inside of a courtroom any time soon.

According to ESPN’s Mike Reiss, Edelman will not be prosecuted after being cited for misdemeanor vandalism in Beverly Hills. Edelman was arrested a week after the Patriots’ loss to the Tennessee Titans in the playoffs. He allegedly caused damage to a car that he jumped on at 9 p.m. local time.

Per the report, Edelman agreed to pay the owner of the car the price of repairs. As a result, the car’s owner decided not to press charges against the former Super Bowl MVP.

“The owner of the vehicle has informed the DA’s Office that he does not want the arrestee to be prosecuted for the proposed vandalism charge,” the official filing said. “The arrestee has no known criminal history. Case filing declined in the interests of justice.”

While Edelman may be saved from having to face a courtroom, the NFL may not be as forgiving.

Edelman was suspended for four games in 2018 for unspecified PED violations. It remains to be seen if the NFL might bring the gavel down for violating the personal conduct policy.

The 33-year-old wide receiver should be a top target for whoever is behind center in New England in 2020.