Report: Likely Injury Diagnosis Reportedly In For Mac Jones

FOXBOROUGH, MASSACHUSETTS - SEPTEMBER 25: Quarterback Mac Jones #10 of the New England Patriots warms up on the sideline during the first half at Gillette Stadium on September 25, 2022 in Foxborough, Massachusetts. (Photo by Maddie Meyer/Getty Images) Maddie Meyer/Getty Images

New England Patriots quarterback Mac Jones may not have broken his ankle, but he still reportedly suffered a significant injury.

Jones has a high ankle sprain, according to NFL Network's Tom Pelissero and Ian Rapoport. An MRI on Monday will confirm the damage, and Jones could miss some time.

The second-year QB was injured late in the Patriots' loss to the Baltimore Ravens on Sunday. Jones was shaken up after throwing an interception and had to be carried to the locker room in pain.

X-Rays were reportedly negative.

If Jones has to sit out of games, veteran Brian Hoyer will take his place. Fourth-round rookie Bailey Zappe is the other quarterback on the roster.

New England (1-2) will take on the Green Bay Packers at Lambeau Field in Week 4.