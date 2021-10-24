Report: 1 Thing Has Surprised Patriots’ New Players

There’s been a lot of changes to the New England Patriots roster in recent years, most notably the losses of Tom Brady and Rob Gronkowski.

Head coach Bill Belichick remains in place, but could “The Patriots Way” that he has implemented over the last 20 years be slipping away? If you listen to the latest comments from Sports Illustrated‘s Albert Breer, it might be.

Duringan appearance on NBC Sports Boston on Sunday, Breer reported that some newcomers to the Patriots have been surprised that things aren’t as uptight as they anticipated.

For years, New England has run a notoriously tight ship under Belichick’s guidance.

“There is a feeling I’ve gotten from some people, some newcomers coming into the team, that maybe it wasn’t as tight of an operation as they expected it to be,” Breer said Sunday, via NESN. “And I think the question is going to become whether some of the older guys who aren’t what they were on the field — guys like Dont’a Hightower, Devin McCourty, Kyle Van Noy — are able to get through to the younger guys.”

So, let’s assume this is true for a second. Is it an indication that Belichick is slipping? Or is the six-time Super Bowl champion head coach just adapting a little bit as he gets older and gets away from having guys like Brady, Gronk, Julian Edelman and other dynasty-era guys on his team?

Whatever it is, the Patriots haven’t had to worry about it yet today. They lead the New York Jets 14-0 midway through the first quarter in Foxboro.