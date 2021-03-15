Report: Patriots Are Expected To Add A Wide Receiver, Too

The New England Patriots have been uncharacteristically busy early in the NFL free agency period. After reaching an agreement with several of the top free agents available, they still aren’t done.

According to Patriots reporter Jeff Howe of The Athletic, the Patriots are expected to add a wide receiver before the day is over. Wide receiver is arguably the biggest position of need for the Patriots this offseason, and there are plenty of options.

Pro Bowlers JuJu Smith-Schuster, T.Y. Hilton and Kenny Golladay are all free agents. Golden Tate, John Brown, DeSean Jackson and even Larry Fitzgerald are out there too.

There were a grand total of four touchdown receptions by Patriots wide receivers in 2020. Just about anyone they bring in will be an upgrade from what they currently have.

The Patriots aren't done. I'd expect a wide receiver by the end of the day, too. — Jeff Howe (@jeffphowe) March 15, 2021

The New England Patriots entered free agency with over $69 million in cap space. They moved quickly to spend it, giving deals worth $24 million to DB Jalen Mills, $56 million to OLB Matt Judon, and $50 million to TE Jonnu Smith.

New England also have a few impending free agents on their roster looking they’re looking to keep. The biggest name out there is offensive guard Joe Thuney, who they gave the franchise tag to last year.

Clearly New England has a different strategy for getting back to the top than they did last year. And it just might work.

How would you grade the Patriots’ offseason moves so far?