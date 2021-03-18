Report: Patriots Are Still Interested In Adding Another Quarterback

Despite bringing back quarterback Cam Newton on an incentive-laden one-year contract, Bill Belichick and the New England Patriots don’t believe their QB room is full quite yet.

Appearing on Wednesday’s edition of Get Up, ESPN’s Dan Graziano reported that the Patriots are still considering adding a quarterback. He said that every avenue is open to the Patriots, ranging from signing a veteran, drafting one in the first round, or even jumping into the trade market.

“They believe it’s possible,” Graziano said, via 247Sports. “The Patriots have not closed themselves off to other options at quarterback. That would include drafting one in the first round. That would include bringing in another veteran. Heck, it could include jumping into the Deshaun Watson sweepstakes or if Russell Wilson expands his list. They don’t have a contract with Cam Newton that prohibits them from making another move… Bill Belichick did not re-sign Cam Newton out of some bizarre stubbornness. They really feel like they had something there at the beginning of the year.”

It’s no big secret that the Patriots struggled at quarterback in 2020. They were a bottom-three team in passing attempts, yards and touchdowns.

That didn’t stop the Patriots from finishing with a 7-9 record. Plenty of teams with similar passing struggles would’ve won half as many games.

But it’s clear that Belichick wants to keep his options open.

In his 21 years with the Patriots he’s never missed the playoffs two years in a row or suffered consecutive losing seasons. And he has no intentions of starting now.

Who – if anyone – should the Patriots add at quarterback in the weeks to come?