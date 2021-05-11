Report: When Patriots Are ‘Likely’ To Play The Buccaneers

This fall, we will get to see the much-anticipated reunion between Tom Brady and the New England Patriots.

Now, we have an idea of when it might happen. The full 2021 NFL schedule won’t drop until tomorrow night, but already we’re getting some leaks and speculation.

According to former Patriots quarterback and current color analyst Scott Zolak, the Patriots will likely face Brady and the Tampa Bay Buccaneers in early October.

Whenever the game is played, it will be held at Gillette Stadium in Foxboro, the first time Brady has played there since signing with the Bucs last offseason.

Picked up #Patriots schedule pieces from @scottzolak: No London trip, Buccaneers game will likely be early Oct., Buffalo Week 1, and no Thanksgiving game. — Marc Bertrand (@Marc_Bertrand) May 11, 2021

Without question, Brady vs. Belichick will be one of the most anticipated matchups of the 2021 NFL regular season.

Take the fact that the Patriots missed the playoffs last year while Tampa Bay won the Super Bowl and add in that the two had some reported internal strife before Brady left New England and you’ve got enough sports media fodder to last a while.