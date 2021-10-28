The Spun

What's trending in the sports world today.

»

Report: Patriots Did Not Pursue Notable Quarterback Trade

A New England Patriots helmet sitting on the bench.FOXBORO, MA - DECEMBER 24: A New England Patriots helmet during the first half of the game between the New England Patriots and the Buffalo Bills at Gillette Stadium on December 24, 2017 in Foxboro, Massachusetts. (Photo by Maddie Meyer/Getty Images)

Depending on who you ask, the New England Patriots attempted to find a way to reunite with quarterback Jimmy Garoppolo this past offseason.

ESPN writer Seth Wickersham’s new book “It’s Better to Be Feared” claims that the Patriots offered the San Francisco 49ers a second-round pick for Garoppolo on Day 1 of the 2021 NFL Draft. San Francisco reportedly declined, asking for a first-rounder instead.

49ers head coach Kyle Shanahan denied that this happened, and now NFL Network’s Ian Rapoport is doing the same. Rapoport tweeted this afternoon that not only did the Patriots not try to trade for Garoppolo, but they couldn’t have even if they wanted to because of salary cap constraints.

New England re-signed Newton to a one-year deal on March 12 before drafting Mac Jones in the first round in April. The Patriots eventually released Newton at the end of training camp and went into the season with Jones as their No. 1 signal caller.

As for the salary cap issue, well, there’s always the possibility that the Pats could have shifted some things around to make Garoppolo’s contract work. Regardless, if such a deal was discussed, the odds of anyone confirming it on the record are quite slim.

For now, Garoppolo remains in San Francisco, and with the way he’s performed this season, the Patriots are probably better off he’s not with them.

About Matt Hladik

Matt is an Editor at The Spun Media.