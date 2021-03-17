Report: Patriots Continue To Discuss Potential WR Trade

The New England Patriots have already signed a couple of wide receivers in free agency, leaving many to wonder what they think of their current wideouts.

One of the receivers on New England’s roster is N’Keal Harry, the team’s first-round pick in 2019. Harry has not had the impact the Patriots hoped for in his first two seasons, catching just 45 passes for 414 yards and four touchdowns.

Last week, NFL Network’s Mike Garafolo reported that teams had inquired with New England about trading for Harry, who is still only 23 years old. It seems like there is still some interest out there.

NFL Network’s Mike Giardi tweeted this afternoon that the Pats continue to speak with other teams about Harry.

Teams continue to engage the #Patriots in trade talks for WR N'Keal Harry. This would be good for both sides, IMO. — Michael Giardi (@MikeGiardi) March 17, 2021

New England signed Kendrick Bourne and Nelson Agholor during the first wave of free agency and still has Julian Edelman and Jakobi Meyers on the roster.

If it is looking like Harry could be buried on the depth chart this season, and the Patriots can get anything for him in return, then perhaps it will be a wise move to part ways, as Giardi said.