Report: Patriots Expected To Sign 2 Players Visiting Team Monday

Bill Belichick and the New England Patriots are expected to sign two players, both of which are visiting the team on Monday.

Tight end Jordan Leggett and defensive tackle Darius Kilgo are in Foxborough at the moment. The Patriots are hosting both players as they will undergo physicals and COVID-19 testing. The Patriots are expected to sign both Leggett and Kilgo as long as they pass their physicals and test negative for the coronavirus.

Leggett was a fifth-round draft pick by the New York Jets in 2017. The Clemson alum played in 15 games for the Jets in 2018, catching 14 passes for 114 yards and one touchdown. He was picked up on waivers by the Bucs last year, but was eventually waived last month.

Kilgo was drafted by the Denver Broncos in the sixth-round of the 2015 NFL Draft. He spent a couple years in Denver before playing for the Titans in 2018. He was on the Detroit Lions’ injured reserve list last season. He’s compiled 16 total tackles playing in 29 career games.

Belichick is clearly trying to complete his 2020 roster ahead of the fast-approaching season. The Patriots have plenty of work to do with just over a month remaining from the season opener.

The Patriots begin a new chapter of their franchise this season. Tom Brady is gone. But Cam Newton is ready to take over the offense.

New England begins its season on Sept. 13 against the Miami Dolphins.