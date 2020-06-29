Report: Patriots Hit With 3 NFL Punishments For Film Crew Scandal

The New England Patriots are all over the NFL news tonight. In addition to signing Cam Newton, they have reportedly been hit with penalties for illegally filming the Cincinnati Bengals last season

According to ESPN’s Mike Reiss, the NFL has fined the Patriots $1.1 million and docked them a third-round pick in next year’s draft. Additionally, the organization’s TV crew will not be allowed to shoot any games during the upcoming season.

David Mondillo, the Kraft Sports and Entertainment videographer who was suspended and later fired by the Patriots prior to the NFL handing down its discipline, will reportedly be banned from NFL facilities “until further notice.”

All of these penalties stem from the Patriots filming the field and sideline during the Bengals’ game against the Cleveland Browns last December 8.

Developing news story: The NFL has handed down the following penalties to the Patriots for their television crew filming the field and Cincinnati sideline during a December game between the Bengals and Browns, per sources: pic.twitter.com/Co8kvuofR6 — Mike Reiss (@MikeReiss) June 29, 2020

The Patriots’ film crew had been credentialed by the Browns for that game to shoot film for a segment for the team’s web series “Do Your Job.” However, the team failed to notify the league or the Bengals.

“In addition to filming the scout, the production crew – without specific knowledge of League rules – inappropriately filmed the field from the press box,” read a New England statement at the time. “The sole purpose of the filming was to provide an illustration of an advance scout at work on the road. There was no intention of using the footage for any other purpose.”

Between these punishments and the breaking news about signing Newton, this is quite the Sunday night news dump.