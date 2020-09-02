Report: Patriots Have Expressed Interest In Leonard Fournette

Earlier this week, the Jacksonville Jaguars made the surprising decision to waive the team’s leading rusher – Leonard Fournette.

Jacksonville cut the No. 4 overall pick from the 2017 NFL draft just under two weeks before the start of the season. The Jaguars reportedly tried to trade Fournette, but no teams expressed legitimate interest.

Not long after the Jaguars waived Fournette, he cleared waivers making him a free agent for the first time in his career. Over the past few days, a handful of teams have expressed interest in the former LSU star.

According to the latest report from New England Patriots insider Jeff Howe, the Patriots are one of the teams interested. “The Patriots have expressed interest in Leonard Fournette, per source. We’ll see if it leads to anything,” Howe reported.

The Patriots have expressed interest in Leonard Fournette, per source. We'll see if it leads to anything. The fourth overall pick from 2017 has been a free agent for about 24 hours. — Jeff Howe (@jeffphowe) September 2, 2020

Fournette was one of the lone bright spots of the Jaguars offense last season. The former No. 4 overall pick led the team in rushing with 1,152 yards and also led the team in receptions with 76 on the season.

New England isn’t in short supply when it comes to running backs on the roster. The team already had Sony Michel, Damien Harris, Rex Burkhead and James White before adding Lamar Miller in free agency.

Adding Fournette to that mix would likely spell the end for at least one of those other backs.

Will Bill Belichick and the Patriots pull the trigger and offer Fournette a deal?