Report: Possible QB Target Emerges For The Patriots

The New England Patriots are one of the many NFL organizations on the prowl this offseason for a new starting quarterback. After his worst year in the last two decades, which ended with Tom Brady winning a Super Bowl, Bill Belichick needs a clean slate.

Interestingly enough, an already established NFL quarterback may be a target for the Patriots this spring.

According to a report from The Athletic, Belichick and New England could pursue 2015 No. 2 overall pick Marcus Mariota. The current Raiders back-up seems to have no path forward in Las Vegas as the AFC West competitors stand by starter Derek Carr, giving the former Oregon quarterback a clear reason to leave this offseason.

Here’s more from The Athletic’s report about Mariota’s connection to the Patriots:

“Multiple sources, including one GM, told The Athletic the Raiders’ preference is to move Marcus Mariota and keep Carr, unless someone makes them a ridiculous offer for Carr. Mariota has been mentioned as a possibility in New England, with the hope he could become for the Patriots what Ryan Tannehill has been for Mike Vrabel in Tennessee. Mariota has a $10.7 million cap hit, which is how much the Raiders can save — with no dead money — if they can deal him.”

NBC Sports Boston: NFL Rumors: Marcus Mariota 'mentioned as a possibility' for Patriots – https://t.co/UE8QygWzTO — Patriots News Feed (@PatsFans_News) February 8, 2021

Mariota made just one appearance in 2020, when Carr went down with an injury in Week 15. The 27-year-old showed flashes of brilliance, ending the game 17-of-28 for 226 yards. He also threw a touchdown and an interception, but couldn’t boost the Raiders to a win over the Chargers.

Prior to his move to Las Vegas last summer, Mariota made 61 career starts for the Tennessee Titans. He ultimately lost the job to Ryan Tannehill, but likely deserves another chance as a starting quarterback. The Raiders still have the 27-year-old on the books for $10.2 million in 2021, but wouldn’t lose any dead money if they decided to trade him.

The Patriots would be wise to at least consider Mariota as an option this offseason. With Cam Newton looking far past his prime, Belichick needs to change something to try and re-capture his success of the last two decades.