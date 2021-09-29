Breaking: Patriots Running Back Reportedly Out For Season

The New England Patriots have reportedly gotten bad news on running back James White, who injured his hip last weekend.

According to ESPN’s Adam Schefter and Field Yates, White is expected to miss the rest of the season. The 29-year-old reportedly suffered a hip subluxation when he went down following a six-yard gain against the New Orleans Saints on Sunday.

White’s injury is a brutal blow for a player who has proven to be durable since coming into the league in 2014. After taking over a key role in the New England backfield in 2015, White has appeared in 92 out of a possible 99 regular season games.

In three contests this season, White gained 38 yards and scored a touchdown on 10 carries while catching 12 passes for 94 yards.

After further medical examinations this week, Patriots’ RB James White’s hip injury is expected to end his 2021 season, per @FieldYates and me. — Adam Schefter (@AdamSchefter) September 29, 2021

Knowing they would be without White for an extended period of time, the Patriots worked out four running backs on Tuesday: Ito Smith, Ryquell Armstead, Dontrell Hilliard, and Artavis Pierce.

Damien Harris, Brandon Bolden, Rhamondre Stevenson and J.J. Taylor are the running backs on New England’s current active roster.