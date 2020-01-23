Report: Patriots Scouts ‘Gushing Over’ Player At Senior Bowl

Getting the right weapons for Tom Brady has been one of the top priorities for the Patriots over the past few years. Though the team’s success in that regard has been mixed, Bill Belichick apparently has his eyes on a standout receiver at the Senior Bowl this week.

According to Pro Football Network, the Patriots are “gushing over” SMU wideout James Proche. The Mustangs wide receiver is coming off a senior year in which he had 111 receptions. Proche was tied with LSU’s Justin Jefferson for the most in the nation despite playing two fewer games.

In 49 games, Proche has 301 receptions for 3,949 yards and 39 touchdowns, and averages over 13 yards per catch.

But perhaps his best assets are his hands. Proche only had a handful of drops in 2019, and less than 10 in his college career. The Patriots love sure-handed receivers, and Proche certainly fits the bill.

⁦@SMU_Football⁩ WR James Proche has some of the best hands and runs some of the smoothest routes at the #SeniorBowl pic.twitter.com/npHErz9i55 — PewterReport (@PewterReport) January 22, 2020

NESN noted that the Proche is projected to be a fourth-round pick in the 2020 NFL Draft. The Patriots have a third- and a fourth-round selection but are likely to receive compensatory picks.

Of course, there’s some uncertainty as to who’d be throwing Proche the ball if the Patriots get him.

Tom Brady is set to be a free agent in 2020, and there is increasing evidence that he could be leaving.

Will James Proche be catching passes from Tom Brady next season?