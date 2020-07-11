Report: Patriots Settle Antonio Brown, Aaron Hernandez Greivances

After long disputes over compensation, the New England Patriots have finally settled their financial grievances with Antonio Brown and Aaron Hernandez.

ESPN reporter Mike Reiss provided the details on these compensation grievances earlier today. Instead of paying Brown $9 million for the 2019 season, the Patriots owe the former All-Pro wideout $5 million. That’ll give the front office a little more wiggle room if they want to add another free agent.

New England gave Brown a $9 million signing bonus back in September, but he only played one game due to off-field allegations.

As for the Aaron Hernandez dispute, the Patriots received a $2.25 million credit. Hernandez passed away in April of 2017 in the Souza-Baranowski Correctional Center in Lancaster, Massachusetts.

News story: Patriots settle compensation grievances with Antonio Brown and Aaron Hernandez, per sources, which creates significant salary-cap space. https://t.co/VPcas4Y63z — Mike Reiss (@MikeReiss) July 11, 2020

Reiss is reporting that New England now has $7.79 million in cap space. The team had less than $1 million heading into this past week.

Last month, the Patriots made a huge splash by signing Cam Newton. He’ll compete for the starting job with Brian Hoyer and Jarrett Stidham.

There aren’t too many holes on New England’s roster at the moment, so it’s not as if Bill Belichick has to go find himself a new weapon on either side of the ball. Nonetheless, it doesn’t hurt for the team to have more spending money.

Now that the Patriots have moved past this grievance with Brown, it’ll be interesting to see if he can land a deal elsewhere.