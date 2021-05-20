The Spun

What's trending in the sports world today.

»

Patriots Reportedly Signing Former Giants Safety

A closeup of a New England Patriots football helmet. The team will be without David Andrews in Week 3.ATLANTA - AUGUST 11: A detailed view of a New England Patriots helmet prior to the NFL preseason game between the New England Patriots and the Atlanta Falcons on August 11, 2006 at the Georgia Dome in Atlanta, Georgia. (Photo By Streeter Lecka/Getty Images)

The New England Patriots have been active in free agency all offseason. Today, they added a veteran depth piece in the secondary.

New England is signing safety Adrian Colbert, his agent Drew Rosenhaus said this afternoon. Colbert last played for the New York Giants in 2020, appearing in six games (two starts) and making 13 tackles before going on injured reserve.

Colbert, who played his college football at Miami, was a seventh-round pick of the San Francisco 49ers in 2017. He spent his first two seasons with the Niners, recording 58 tackles, six passes defensed, two forced fumbles and one fumble recovery in 21 games (12 starts).

In 2019, Colbert was released by San Francisco and eventually found his way on the Miami Dolphins’ roster, compiling 22 tackles in six games.

In New England, Colbert will likely be asked to carve out a backup role and be a key special teams performer.

He played 43 special teams snaps in New York last year and has been a contributor in that phase of the game throughout his career.


About Matt Hladik

Matt is an Editor at The Spun Media.