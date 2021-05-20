The New England Patriots have been active in free agency all offseason. Today, they added a veteran depth piece in the secondary.

New England is signing safety Adrian Colbert, his agent Drew Rosenhaus said this afternoon. Colbert last played for the New York Giants in 2020, appearing in six games (two starts) and making 13 tackles before going on injured reserve.

Colbert, who played his college football at Miami, was a seventh-round pick of the San Francisco 49ers in 2017. He spent his first two seasons with the Niners, recording 58 tackles, six passes defensed, two forced fumbles and one fumble recovery in 21 games (12 starts).

In 2019, Colbert was released by San Francisco and eventually found his way on the Miami Dolphins’ roster, compiling 22 tackles in six games.

In New England, Colbert will likely be asked to carve out a backup role and be a key special teams performer.

He played 43 special teams snaps in New York last year and has been a contributor in that phase of the game throughout his career.