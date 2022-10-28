Report Reveals Troubling Details From Mac Jones Injury

BUFFALO, NEW YORK - JANUARY 15: Mac Jones #10 of the New England Patriots throws a pass against the New England Patriots during the fourth quarter in the AFC Wild Card playoff game at Highmark Stadium on January 15, 2022 in Buffalo, New York. (Photo by Bryan M. Bennett/Getty Images) Bryan M. Bennett/Getty Images

Bill Belichick has already said that Mac Jones will be "fully available" for the New England Patriots this Sunday. And yet, the latest report regarding Jones' status is somewhat discouraging.

According to Mike Giardi of NFL Network, Jones is dealing with numbness in the toes on his left foot as he continues to recover from his ankle injury.

Giardi said the numbness in Jones' toes didn't impact his on-field preparation this week. Nonetheless, it's worth monitoring this Sunday against the New York Jets.

After sitting out multiple games, Jones returned to the Patriots' starting lineup this past Monday. He was benched in the second quarter for Bailey Zappe.

Belichick has made it clear that he's sticking with Jones for Week 8.

"He's ready to do that, so that's what he needs to prepare for the game and that's what our offensive unit needs -- everybody working together. We'll get that this week," Belichick said, via ESPN.

This Sunday's game could give the Patriots clarity regarding their quarterback situation.