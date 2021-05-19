It’s well-known at this point that Tom Brady decided to leave the New England Patriots after the 2019 season and take his talents to Tampa Bay.

In his first season with the Buccaneers, Brady proved he’s the greatest player of all time by winning his seventh ring. Those in New England were left scratching their heads when Brady decided to leave.

As it turns out, fans weren’t the only ones wondering what happened. According to a report from Patriots insider Ben Volin, players within the organization were constantly talking about

“I have talked to a couple of guys this offseason. All they did behind closed doors amongst each other last year was talk Tom Brady. Tom Brady was the conversation in the Patriots locker room,” Volin said. “And not in a bad way — guys weren’t angry at him at all.”

Here's a little scoop from 'The @BenVolin Show' yesterday after talking w/ a few Patriots players about what the main topic of conversation was in the locker room last year: pic.twitter.com/J0Ji9Ej568 — Ken Laird (@KenLairdWEEI) May 16, 2021

“I think he, Brady still has a lot of fans and a lot of supporters and friends in the Patriots [organization],” Volin said. “And guys were just constantly talking about him and following him and comparing and talking about old stories and why did Brady leave and his relationship with [Josh] McDaniels and his relationship with [Bill] Belichick. All they did last year was talk Tom Brady.”

After a year to fully digest the situation, perhaps Patriots players will be more focused heading into the 2021 season.