Report: When Patriots Could Make Wide Receiver Trade

There’s been little news on N’Keal Harry regarding his desire to leave the New England Patriots via a trade. But a new report indicates that the Patriots could be working on a similar strategy to a prior trade.

According to ESPN Patriots insider Mike Reiss, the situation between Harry and the Patriots is similar to a different wide receiver who was traded – Bethel Johnson in 2006. Johnson was traded to the New Orleans Saints for defensive tackle Johnathan Sullivan in June of that year.

Reiss believes that if Harry is moved at all, it will likely be in a player-for-player trade. He expects that such a move will happen “later in the preseason.”

“After the agent for 2019 Patriots first-round draft pick N’Keal Harry formally requested a trade almost two weeks ago, it highlighted how Harry’s future with the team is uncertain,” Reiss wrote. “The trade request also had me thinking of past ‘change-of-scenery’ deals in the Belichick era, when the Patriots gave up a once-highly-touted player in exchange for a similar player. The 2006 deal in which wide receiver/returner Bethel Johnson (2003 second-rounder) was shipped to the Saints for defensive tackle Johnathan Sullivan (2003 first-rounder) was one that came to mind, and if the Patriots ultimately trade Harry, that’s the type of deal I could envision — and it might be more likely to come later in the preseason.”

N’Keal Harry’s agent announced weeks ago that the former first-round pick is seeking a trade. Outside of reports explaining why Harry wants out, little has happened since then.

In two NFL seasons, Harry has 45 receptions for 414 yards and four touchdowns. But he has a catch rate of 55.6-percent.

Harry certainly hasn’t lived up to the hype he had coming out of Arizona State in 2019. Perhaps a change of scenery is needed.

But if there is a change of scenery incoming, it might be another month or so away.