Report: Who Ran Offensive Drills At Patriots Practice Today

MIAMI GARDENS, FLORIDA - JANUARY 09: Head coach Bill Belichick of the New England Patriots reacts against the Miami Dolphins at Hard Rock Stadium on January 09, 2022 in Miami Gardens, Florida. (Photo by Michael Reaves/Getty Images)

One of the mysteries surrounding the New England Patriots this offseason is who will be running the team's offense.

Recently, there were reports that the play calling duties may come down to "a competition" between assistants Joe Judge and Matt Patricia. While both Judge and Patricia have been NFL head coaches, neither have called offensive plays before.

According to Mark Daniels of the Providence Journal, Judge ran "most" offensive drills during today's practice. However, it was Belichick himself who sent in plays to quarterbacks during the final 11-on-11 drill.

Additionally, Matt Patricia tutored the quarterbacks during 11-on-11 run-focused drills, so all three men appear to have been heavily involved.

It is anyone's guess at this point what Belichick will ultimately decide to do on offense. Knowing how he operates, Belichick may not even make a formal announcement of who will be the play caller before the season starts.

Right now though, some fans are concerned as the team plays things close to the vest.

It's not just fans either, as veteran writer Greg Bedard said last week that "countless people who have either been with the Patriots or are hearing from players on the team" are feeling "alarmed" about the direction of the offense.