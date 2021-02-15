Watch out, Jacksonville Jaguars. The New England Patriots were in attendance for Trevor Lawrence‘s Pro Day last week.

It’s no secret Bill Belichick is in need of a quarterback. Cam Newton just wasn’t very good in 2020, and his one-year deal is up.

Lawrence is the No. 1 prospect on big boards ahead of the 2021 NFL Draft. Unfortunately for the Patriots, they don’t select until pick No. 15, meaning Lawrence is out of the question (or so we think).

The Patriots were in attendance for Lawrence’s Pro Day at Clemson last week. Apparently, it was only to size up Lawrence in comparison to other quarterback prospects New England plans on evaluating ahead of the 2021 NFL Draft. It also made clear Belichick is going after a quarterback come late April.

“In 21 years covering Bill Belichick, I don’t think you can rule anything out,” said Patriots reporter Mike Reiss on Monday, via 247Sports. “Something caught my eye last Friday. The Patriots were one of 17 teams at Trevor Lawrence’s pro day. Now, they’re not going to get Trevor Lawrence, but here’s why that stood out to me. It tells me that they are all in on the draft of quarterbacks.”

With pick No. 15, the Patriots will be out of the running for prospects like Trevor Lawrence, Justin Fields and Zach Wilson. Trey Lance could potentially be available, but most mocks have him going by pick No. 12.

Former Alabama quarterback Mac Jones is the obvious candidate here. Jones was phenomenal last season, fits the Patriots’ pro-passer system and can make most throws. New England won’t be getting Lawrence come draft time (barring an unprecedented trade with the Jaguars). But it certainly appears the Patriots want a quarterback at some point during the draft.