The Spun

What's trending in the sports world today.

»

Report: Why The Patriots Attended Trevor Lawrence’s Pro Day

clemson freshman quarterback trevor lawrence during the notre dame gameARLINGTON, TEXAS - DECEMBER 29: Trevor Lawrence #16 of the Clemson Tigers reacts after a second quarter touchdown pass against the Notre Dame Fighting Irish during the College Football Playoff Semifinal Goodyear Cotton Bowl Classic at AT&T Stadium on December 29, 2018 in Arlington, Texas. (Photo by Tom Pennington/Getty Images)

Watch out, Jacksonville Jaguars. The New England Patriots were in attendance for Trevor Lawrence‘s Pro Day last week.

It’s no secret Bill Belichick is in need of a quarterback. Cam Newton just wasn’t very good in 2020, and his one-year deal is up.

Lawrence is the No. 1 prospect on big boards ahead of the 2021 NFL Draft. Unfortunately for the Patriots, they don’t select until pick No. 15, meaning Lawrence is out of the question (or so we think).

The Patriots were in attendance for Lawrence’s Pro Day at Clemson last week. Apparently, it was only to size up Lawrence in comparison to other quarterback prospects New England plans on evaluating ahead of the 2021 NFL Draft. It also made clear Belichick is going after a quarterback come late April.

“In 21 years covering Bill Belichick, I don’t think you can rule anything out,” said Patriots reporter Mike Reiss on Monday, via 247Sports. “Something caught my eye last Friday. The Patriots were one of 17 teams at Trevor Lawrence’s pro day. Now, they’re not going to get Trevor Lawrence, but here’s why that stood out to me. It tells me that they are all in on the draft of quarterbacks.”

With pick No. 15, the Patriots will be out of the running for prospects like Trevor Lawrence, Justin Fields and Zach Wilson. Trey Lance could potentially be available, but most mocks have him going by pick No. 12.


About Alek Arend

Alek is a Writer at The Spun.