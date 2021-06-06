Report: Why The Patriots Didn’t Trade For Julio Jones

The New England Patriots were one of the teams mentioned for a Julio Jones trade, but ultimately, they did not make a move for the star wideout.

Jones was traded from the Atlanta Falcons to the Tennessee Titans earlier today, along with a sixth-round draft choice, in exchange for a second-round and fourth-round pick. Tennessee will also reportedly be paying all of the remaining salary on Jones’ contract, which expires following the 2023 season.

According to The Athletic’s Patriots insider Jeff Howe, the reason why New England chose not to get involved in the Jones sweepstakes was because of the compensation.

“I believe the Patriots had some initial interest in Julio Jones very early in the process, but the price point was going to have to change, either with trade compensation or the Falcons eating money,” Howe wrote on Twitter. “It didn’t, and they moved on.”

We’ve already seen the Patriots spend significant money on free agent wide receivers Kendrick Bourne and Nelson Agholor this offseason, and they added another veteran (Marvin Hall) last week, so it’s not like they have sat on their hands at the position.

However, it seems that Jones’ price tag, plus his age (32) and recent injury history was just too much for Bill Belichick to go all-in for.