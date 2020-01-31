Reporter Shoots Down Rumor Involving Tom Brady

Earlier Thursday morning, a report emerged suggesting Tom Brady and his family were touring schools in a different NFL city. The news lead fans to wonder if he was considering leaving the New England Patriots.

The report suggested Brady and company were in Nashville, Tennessee.

However, several hours after the initial report leaked, a new report suggests no members of the Brady family were in Nashville looking at schools.

Here’s the report from Kelly Dean of WKRN.

“Rumors that Tom Brady and his family were at Montgomery Bell Academy visiting today ARE NOT TRUE. The school confirms Brady was not on campus today,” she reported on Thursday night.

Brady will be a free agent when the new league years kick in – which is in just a few weeks. His future in New England is uncertain at this point after the Patriots struggled to find success on offense.

Brady is reportedly expected to take his time in free agency, but it would be weird to see him in anything other than a Patriots jersey next season.

Of course, we all remember Michael Jordan wearing a Washington Wizards jersey and Brett Favre donning a Minnesota Vikings uniform.

Regardless, the future remains open for the greatest quarterback the NFL has ever seen.