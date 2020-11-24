Rex Burkhead Releases A Statement On His NFL Future

New England Patriots running back Rex Burkhead sustained a season-ending knee injury in Sunday’s loss. The versatile 30-year-old fears that he tore his ACL against Houston.

The Patriots missed the veteran running back over the weekend. New England ran for just 86 yards and missed Burkhead in the pass game as they dropped their sixth game of the season to the Texans.

The Patriots running back confirmed the season-ending diagnosis in a tweet on Tuesday. However, he maintained that he would be back next year.

“Appreciate the support and all those who have reached out the past couple of days. Look forward to coming back better than ever in 2021,” Burkhead said.

According to Mike Reiss of the NFL Network, the 30-year-old ballcarrier will be an unrestricted free agent this offseason.

Rex Burkhead is determined not to let his season-ending knee injury end his NFL career, as he looks ahead to a 9th year. He is an unrestricted free agent this offseason. https://t.co/ZUi12t7QRW — Mike Reiss (@MikeReiss) November 24, 2020

If there’s any positive to take away from this injury, it’s that Burkhead remains committed to coming back to football.

Through eight seasons in the league, the Patriots skill player has shown a unique ability to contribute in many ways. Since he joined Bill Belichick’s squad in 2017, Burkhead has been a valuable piece in the running attack. However, he’s made his biggest impact in the passing game. In 2020, he was on pace to set career highs in total yards and total touchdowns.

The Cincinnati Bengals drafted Burkhead in the sixth round of the 2013 NFL Draft. After four underwhelming years, he signed with the Patriots on a one-year deal. He instantly made an impression and has stuck in New England ever since.

Unfortunately this weekend’s injury is just the latest setback for Burkhead. In his eight-year career, he’s only played in all 16 games twice.

For now, the Patriots running back will work to heal and recover before figuring out his future in the NFL.

Without Burkhead, the Patriots will turn an even heavier workload to Damien Harris when they play the Cardinals next Sunday.