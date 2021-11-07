Rex Ryan Admits He Was Very Wrong About 1 NFL Team

Earlier this NFL season, ESPN analyst Rex Ryan suggested he wasn’t on board with the New England Patriots.

Following a loss to the Tampa Bay Buccaneers, it seemed like the Patriots were closer to thee No. 1 overall pick than a playoff spot. However, the team has turned things around in a hurry.

A 3-1 record over their past four games got the Patriots back to .500 for the season. The recent success for the Patriots had Rex Ryan thinking about his earlier comments.

“…The thing that scares me the most is New England is getting to be that team. Golly, I’m sitting back thinking — I mean, I was all out on these guys,” Ryan said Sunday on ESPN.

Here’s more of what he said, via NESN.com:

“Ever since Tom Brady walked out, I was like, ‘I’m completely done with this team. It’s gonna be 10 years til they make the playoffs.’ Uh oh. And all that money they spent — they went all-in in the offseason and the only one initially that panned out was (Matthew Judon). But now we’re seeing Hunter Henry pan out. We’re even seeing (Nelson) Agholor get deep down the field, different guys like that. Uh oh, this team is coming together. My goodness, I don’t want to say it. I don’t want to say it, but they’re dangerous.”

New England started slow on Sunday afternoon against the Carolina Panthers, but finally found their rhythm near the end of the first half.

The Patriots hold a 14-6 lead and look to be on their way to a 5-4 record.