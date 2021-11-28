Rex Ryan Makes Quite The Declaration For Bill Belichick

Bill Belichick has accomplished quite a bit during his nearly two decades as the head coach of the New England Patriots.

However, one of his former rivals thinks that Belichick’s coaching performance in 2021 might be the best of his career.

Former New York Jets head coach and ESPN analyst Rex Ryan explained on NFL Countdown on Sunday that he thought the Patriots head coach had done more with less this season than he ever had previously in his career.

“I will say this,” Ryan said. “It sounds crazy, because it never happens. Bill Belichick was outcoached by Mike Vrabel the last time (the Patriots and Titans) met (in the 2019 playoffs). However, unfortunately for Mike Vrabel, whether it’s some kind of motivation, internal, whatever it is, I believe Bill Belichick has done his best coaching job this season ever in his entire career.”

“He’s done an amazing job,” Ryan continued. “And part of it is you’ve got the rookie quarterback playing like a veteran. That is the greatest compliment you can give to a coach. It’s amazing.”

Ryan’s assessment of the job that Belichick has done might be bold, but it’s not exactly incorrect. The 7-4 Patriots have won five straight games and are one of the hottest teams in the NFL as of late.

Belichick has been able to get his team to that level with rookie quarterback Mac Jones in charge of the offense. The former Alabama star has looked increasingly comfortable in recent weeks and the Patriots defense has returned to its top form just in time for a late regular season run.

Considering that New England missed out on the playoffs last year, Belichick has done a remarkable job to turn around his team in such a short period of time.

If the Patriots can stay on this current trajectory, they’ll be a team to watch once the postseason rolls around in January.