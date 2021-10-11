Rex Ryan Has Brutally Honest Take On Mac Jones

Former NFL head coach Rex Ryan has never been afraid to sound off on someone or something he doesn’t like. Today, he had New England Patriots quarterback Mac Jones in his crosshairs in the worst way.

On Monday’s edition of ESPN’s Get Up, the coach-turned-analyst shredded Jones for his performance against the Houston Texans on Sunday. He said that despite losing the game, the Texans deserved to win because of how bad Jones played.

But Rex took it a step further, calling Jones “a peashooter at quarterback” that won’t make the playoffs. In perhaps his ultimate showing of disrespect, he said that Jones struggles to move the ball through the air so much that he’s like former quarterback Danny Wuerffel.

“The Patriots won’t make the playoffs because they have a peashooter at quarterback. This team should’ve been beaten by the Houston Texans,” Rex Ryan said. “When the ball travels down the field more than 15 yards [in the air], it’s bad news for this guy. He’s like Danny Wuerffel.”

Glossing over why Danny Wuerffel had to catch a stray, that’s a pretty brutal criticism of Mac Jones from Rex Ryan.

The Patriots rookie quarterback is 2-3 as a starter with five touchdowns and five interceptions so far. Both wins have come against fellow rookie quarterbacks

Jones has 1,243 yards and has had 270 or more passing yards in three of his five starts. But as far as moving the ball downfield goes, that seems to be a bit of a non-starter.

Jones is averaging 6.5 yards per pass attempt and just 9.2 yards per completion. That’s near the bottom of the league.

The Patriots are still in playoff contention, but probably out of reach in the AFC East.

Mac Jones will really need to show improvement to get the Patriots to the postseason.