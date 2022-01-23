Rex Ryan Had A Blunt Message For Bill Belichick Today

Today wasn’t the first time Rex Ryan got in a dig at Bill Belichick in regards to Tom Brady. In the past, he’s emphasized that the quarterback, not Belichick, was most responsible for the New England Patriots’ dynasty.

This afternoon as Brady prepared to lead the Tampa Bay Buccaneers against the Los Angeles Rams in the divisional playoff round, Ryan was on ESPN taking a shot at his former head coach.

When Ryan addressed some of the reports about Brady considering retirement, he tried to argue that the seven-time Super Bowl champion might be less inclined to step away from the Bucs than he was from New England.

The reason? The Bucs know Brady was the reason they wont a Super Bowl, Ryan said, while “some people” with the Patriots thought it was because of somebody else. It doesn’t take a mind reader to realize he was referring to Belichick.

Rex Ryan on Tom Brady possibly retiring: The reason the Bucs won the Super Bowl is because of Tom Brady, they know that. Some people in New England thought it was because of somebody else, they now know they were wrong. — Dov Kleiman (@NFL_DovKleiman) January 23, 2022

Ryan and Belichick don’t like each other. That was true when they were competing against each other on the sideline a decade ago and it’s still true now.

Ryan’s overall point isn’t incorrect, even if some of the reason he continues to hammer it home is because of his personal animosity toward Belichick. By now, it seems clear that Brady was the most important piece of that New England dynasty.

However, aanyone who tries to downplay Belichick’s contributions is being foolish. The man can coach, and he proved it again by getting this year’s Patriots team to the playoffs with a rookie quarterback.