Rex Ryan’s Message For The New England Patriots Is Going Viral

Rex Ryan isn’t a fan of the New England Patriots. The former AFC East head coach turned ESPN NFL analyst has made that pretty clear over the years.

So, it should come as no surprise that Ryan is enjoying what’s happening in New England this season. The Patriots are 2-5 and do not appear to be a playoff team. Ryan thinks the dynasty is flat-out over in New England.

“It’s over,” Ryan said on ESPN Radio’s “Keyshawn, JWill & Zubin” show. “It’s flat-out over. They’re [3.5] games behind Buffalo … and they’re not going to win the wild card. So yeah, look, the playoff run is over. Pass the torch to the Buffalo Bills. I think [the Patriots are] going to end up being behind Miami when it’s all said and done as well.

“This is what I thought was coming. I told everybody that they had no weapons for the last three years, but they had the greatest player in the history of our game in Tom Brady. You see how great he is? He took this team to the playoffs [last year] and actually won a Super Bowl two years ago.

“To me, it just shows also that the greatest player in the game has a hell of a lot bigger impact than the greatest coach in the game.”

Ryan has made it clear that he believes Tom Brady is more important than Bill Belichick. Based on what’s happening this season, he might not be wrong, but it’s foolish to think that one could’ve accomplished everything they did without the other.

Still, you can expect more comments like this from Ryan as we go deeper into the season (barring a surprise turnaround from the Patriots, of course).


