Rob Gronkowski Describes His Last Interaction With Bill Belichick

Rob Gronkowski seems to be enjoying life away from the New England Patriots. After all, the All-Pro tight end won a Super Bowl in his first season with the Tampa Bay Buccaneers.

Regardless of what fans may think about Gronkowski’s departure from Foxborough, he made it abundantly clear that there’s no bad blood between him and Bill Belichick. However, they haven’t interacted with each other in over a year.

During an appearance on Kyle Brandt’s “10 Questions” podcast, Gronkowski revealed that his last interaction with Belichick was back at his Super Bowl beach party in 2020.

“It was at the Gronk Beach party, that was super cool of him,” Gronkowski said on the “10 Questions” podcast. “All my friends, they were flipping out that he was there.”

Gronkowski’s girlfriend, Camille Kostek, also shared her thoughts on seeing Belichick at the beach party.

“I feel like it was cool to see him in that setting, I’ve never seen him in a colorful shirt, and his flip-flops and chillin.”

Belichick and Gronkowski will cross paths this fall since the Buccaneers are on the Patriots’ schedule.

We already know what the Buccaneers have at tight end with Gronkowski, meanwhile the Patriots added some firepower to their roster this week by signing Hunter Henry and Jonnu Smith. They should improve what was an anemic passing attack in 2020.