Rob Gronkowski Explains Why He Left Patriots Out Of Retirement Post

FOXBORO, MA - NOVEMBER 26: Rob Gronkowski #87 of the New England Patriots reacts with head coach Bill Belichick after catching a touchdown pass during the third quarter of a game against the Miami Dolphins at Gillette Stadium on November 26, 2017 in Foxboro, Massachusetts. (Photo by Jim Rogash/Getty Images)

When Rob Gronkowski retired from football for the second time last month, he failed to mention the New England Patriots in his announcement.

Some Patriots fans were not happy about the omission, but Gronkowski prominently included the team in his first retirement statement three years ago.

During a promotional appearance on Tuesday, he made it clear that leaving the Patriots out this time around was not done with malice.

“I think it’s a little blown out of proportion,” Gronkowski told NESN on Tuesday. “I mean, I kind of did it when, you know, my first retirement.”

“There’s no doubt I love New England. I love all the fans here in New England. There’s no doubt. But I felt like that speech or whatever, the time and place I did for the first one was great, and I was just kind of giving it for that retirement for the two years I had in Tampa. But I think it was blown out of proportion maybe a little. But I love New England, love everything about it.”

The reason Gronkowski even had a second retirement is because he returned to football after a year at home to join Tom Brady in Tampa Bay.

That won't be happening this time around.

I'm sure we'll be seeing Gronk in the public spotlight moving forward, but it won't be on a football field.