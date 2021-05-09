Rob Gronkowski Gifts Generous Donation To City Of Boston

It’s been over two years since Rob Gronkowski last played for the New England Patriots, but he’s still keeping alive his connection to the state of Massachusetts and specifically, the Boston-area.

Gronkowski gave the city of Boston a $1.2-million donation this weekend, per the Associated Press. The donation will go towards the renovation of the Charlesbank Playground in Boston.

“An aging playground in Boston will be getting a major upgrade through a $1.2 million donation from NFL star Rob Gronkowski,” wrote the Associated Press. “The former New England Patriot returned to Boston on Friday to deliver a check for the renovation of the Charlesbank Playground on the city’s Charles River Esplanade. Now a tight end for the Tampa Bay Buccaneers, Gronkowski made the donation on behalf of his Gronk Nation Youth Foundation.”

Gronk presented Gov. Charlie Baker with a check of the specified amount during an informal ceremony on Saturday. Gov. Baker proceeded to call the NFL tight end a “big man with a big heart.”

Rob Gronkowski, alongside Governor Charlie Baker, in Boston. Gronk and his foundation donating $1.2 million to renovate the Charlesbank Playground along the Esplanade. #WBZ pic.twitter.com/nn1jOIPZ7s — Rachel Holt (@ItsRachelHolt) May 7, 2021

Rob Gronkowski clearly still has great love for the city of Boston. He continues keeping such a connection alive.

Gronkowski has since left New England for Tampa Bay. The former superstar won yet another championship alongside Tom Brady this past season when the Buccaneers beat the Kansas City Chiefs in Super Bowl LV.

Gronk’s playing days in the state of Massachusetts are over. But the Bucs TE is remaining involved in the community.