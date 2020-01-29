Rob Gronkowski Gives Tom Brady Advice Ahead Of Free Agency

Each move Tom Brady makes this offseason will be under a microscope. Although there might be a large portion of people that want him to return to the New England Patriots, the six-time champion will have the chance to test the open market.

Brady’s former teammate Rob Gronkowski shared his thoughts on what the future Hall of Famer should do this offseason.

“I truly believe that he deserves the opportunity to go explore, to see what’s out there,” Gronkowski said. “He’s been playing for so long, and just the way that he’s been playing, just the level he’s been playing at, he definitely deserves an opportunity to go out there and test the market. I mean, why wouldn’t you? He’s going to be a free agent for the first time ever. Go test out the market and then do what’s best for himself. That’s the decision that he has to make, is what’s best for himself, best for his family, what he feels like he’s going to love.”

Gronkowski did admit it would be strange seeing Brady in a different uniform.

Since FOX is broadcasting this year’s Super Bowl in Miami, the former All-Pro tight end will have plenty of time to field questions about Brady.

Here’s the video that features Gronk’s advice to Brady:

Rob Gronkowski on Tom Brady: “He definitely deserves an opportunity to go out there and test the market. … Test the market, and then do what’s best for himself.” pic.twitter.com/HSXZDsP7ji — Zack Cox (@ZackCoxNESN) January 28, 2020

Earlier this month, Gronkowski didn’t share too much information as to where he believes Brady is going to play in 2020. He changed his approach this time around, and it’s fascinating to hear him say that his former teammate should test the market.

