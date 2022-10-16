Rob Gronkowski Names Best Position Coach He's Ever Had

MINNEAPOLIS, MN - FEBRUARY 04: Rob Gronkowski #87 of the New England Patriots celebrates a touchdown reception against the Philadelphia Eagles in the fourth quarter of Super Bowl LII at U.S. Bank Stadium on February 4, 2018 in Minneapolis, Minnesota. The Eagles defeated the Patriots 41-33. (Photo by Jonathan Daniel/Getty Images)

Rob Gronkowski played for several tight ends coaches throughout his accomplished 11-year career.

Speaking on FOX's pregame show today, the future Hall of Famer says one of them stood out above the rest: Brian Daboll.

Daboll, the Giants' current first-year head coach, was the New England Patriots' tight ends coach from 2013-16 before becoming the offensive coordinator at Alabama.

"He brought the best out of you. He had that niche to get you to enjoy the game and play to your full potential," Gronkowsi said of Daboll, via FOX Sports' Ralph Vacchiano.

Gronkowski made first-team All-Pro in two of his four seasons under Daboll, who has certainly been getting the best from his Giants team through the first five weeks of the season.

Big Blue is a surprising 4-1 entering today's game against the Baltimore Ravens. The Giants won four games all of last season and haven't topped six wins in a single year since 2016.

There's a lot of time left, but as of now, Daboll might be the frontrunner for NFL Coach of the Year.